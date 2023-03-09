KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police announced the arrest of a wanted fugitive and a drug dealer in separate cases.

In a Facebook post, officials said the Kinston Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team, with assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Kinston Police Department’s D-Squad, captured Alvino Burney on March 7. He was wanted for a felony narcotics case from January 2023.

Officials said Burney was in possession of a gun, cocaine, MDMA, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and money. He was facing several drug-related charges along with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The second arrest Kinston police posted to its Facebook page was as the result of a four-month drug investigation.

On March 7, Kinston Police’s Violent Crime Action Team arrested Avery Mitchell. During the investigation, detectives conducted four separate controlled purchases of cocaine.

Detectives also executed a search warrant on Mitchell’s storage unit and seized 455 grams of cocaine. A second search warrant for Mitchell’s residence at 600 Hines Avenue located and seized a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum revolver.

Mitchell was placed in jail under a secured bond on multiple drug-related charges.