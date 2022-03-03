KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old for their role in a shooting that killed one and injured two in January.

Police said the juvenile, who was not named since they are under age 18, had a juvenile petition filed against them for their part in the Jan. 26 shooting that killed a 14-year-old and injured a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old at the 500 block of Mitchell Street in Kinston.

The victims’ names have also not been released.

Police said at the time the petition was filed, the juvenile suspect was being held in a juvenile detention center for an attempted murder that happened on Dec. 28.

Malik Dyshaun Bryant, 24, of Kinston was charged with an open count of murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder on Jan. 28.

The investigation continues and investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Kinston Police Department Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.