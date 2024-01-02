KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people, three of them from Goldsboro and Kinston, were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of the vehicle involved being stolen from Virginia.

The Kinston Police Department’s D-Squad received information that a stolen vehicle was traveling on Vernon Avenue. Officers confirmed it was stolen from Virginia. The officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made the following arrest:

Jondre Spencer (18, Goldsboro NC)

Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Carrying Concealed Gun

Possession of Schedule VI

Devante Harris (31, Goldsboro NC)

Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Felony Possession Schedule II

Jaquan Sutton (25, Kinston NC)

Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Jailyn Jackson (19, Petersburg VA)