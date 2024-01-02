KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people, three of them from Goldsboro and Kinston, were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of the vehicle involved being stolen from Virginia.

The Kinston Police Department’s D-Squad received information that a stolen vehicle was traveling on Vernon Avenue. Officers confirmed it was stolen from Virginia. The officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made the following arrest:

Jondre Spencer (18, Goldsboro NC)

  • Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Carrying Concealed Gun
  • Possession of Schedule VI

Devante Harris (31, Goldsboro NC)

  • Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Possession Schedule II

Jaquan Sutton (25, Kinston NC)

  • Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Jailyn Jackson (19, Petersburg VA)

  • Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle