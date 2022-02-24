KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a man in the armed robbery of a Dollar General store in Kinston earlier this week.

Police arrested and charged Norris Donnell Bell, 44, for one count of armed robbery that occurred at the Dollar General on Tuesday. He was also charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping that happened in the parking lot of 701 Plaza Blvd.

Officials said Bell was also wanted by the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections – Probation & Parole. He was released into the custody of the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.

Officials said the investigation continues into this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444