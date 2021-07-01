Kinston police arrest suspect after 20 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

20 pounds of marijuana discovered in vehicle during traffic stop in Kinston (Kinston Police photo)

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 20 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

A Kinston Police officer conducted the traffic stop Thursday on West Vernon Avenue for a violation by the driver. During the stop, 20 pounds of marijuana was located in the vehicle.

Dominique Graham, 36 of Kinston, was placed under arrest and charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Substance.