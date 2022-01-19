Kinston police arrest suspect in 2015 murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a suspect in the murder of a man in 2015.

Investigators with the Kinston Police Department said Marquez Outlaw, 32, was arrested on Jan. 14 without incident and charged with the murder of Timothy Nobles. Outlaw was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond.

Police responded to the 400 block of Cox Avenue at Heritage Street on May 31, 2015 at 12:24 p.m. to a report of shots fired. They found Nobles dead at the scene. Officials said he was driving a vehicle when he was shot. The vehicle traveled about 100 yards before striking a utility pole and coming to rest.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3160, the TIPS LINE at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.