KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged two people in an armed robbery that happened Thursday.

Officers responded at around 9 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery in the 2100 block of West Road in Kinston. Officers met up with the victim, who described the two suspects who he said robbed him of his belongings and ran into a home on West Road.

Both suspects were eventually arrested, the first one minutes after the reported robbery. Members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team converged on the home where the second suspect was located. A short time later, that suspect came out and was arrested without incident.

No names have been released. The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or through the Tip411 App that’s available on both Apple and Android devices.