KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Investigators with the Kinston Police Department are asking for the public’s help with two cold cases dating back several years.

Wednesday morning on its Facebook page, Kinston police issued notices about the investigations into the murder of Cathy Dawson on Feb. 19, 2015, and Demetrius Jones on Feb. 27, 2011. Both cases are open investigations where police are asking for “even the smallest piece of information” that could assist them in solving the cases.

Jones was shot outside of a nightclub on Hwy. 258 South, police said. He died at the scene from what officials said was a small-caliber gunshot wound to the abdomen.

In the case of the murder of Dawson, police said she was found stabbed at 4H Mitchell Wooten Courts, in the doorway of her apartment. Investigators said she had been stabbed multiple times. She later died at UNC Lenoir Health Care.

The Kinston Police Department has had some recent success with other cold cases. Three people have been arrested so far in the 2015 murder of Timothy Nobles. A suspect was arrested on Feb. 22 in the 2013 murder of James Franklin.

If anyone has information about this open murder investigation, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.