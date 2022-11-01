KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged a woman with attempted murder after a gun was discharged on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Carey Road in reference to a firearm discharge. Officials determined nobody was hit by gunfire, but the gun was fired in the direction of a juvenile.

Brittney Rena Dyer was arrested and charged with attempted murder. She was taken to the Lenoir County Jail and given a $750,000 secured bond.

If anyone has information about this or other crimes, you can contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.