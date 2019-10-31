Kinston police investigate Wednesday shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday shooting which left one man injured.

Officers were on patrol when they heard shots fired near E. Bright Street and S. East Street. They responded and were then dispatched to a call of a gunshot victim on the 1300 block of Pollock Street. That’s where they found a 19-year-old man who was shot in the leg.

Police say the man was shot on the 300 block of Richard Green Ct. and drove himself to Pollock Street.

He was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

Officers located the scene of the shooting on the 300 block of Richard Green Court. A vehicle and a residence were also struck during the gunfire but no other injuries were reported.

This case is still under investigation.

If anyone has any further information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.