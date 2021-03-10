Kinston police investigating after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police arrived at UNC Lenoir Hospital around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a person shot. A 26-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

Officials believe the shooting happened at the 700 block of Dixon Street in Kinston.

If anyone has information about this incident or was in the area of Dixon Street, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.