Kinston police investigating after man found with injuries to face

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating after they found a man with injuries to his face after responding to a call of a person tampering with motor vehicle in a parking lot.

Officers responded to the 100 block of West Gordon Street just after midnight on Sunday. They did not find a suspect matching the description given by the caller but while checking out the parking lot, they found Jeffery Hill, 57, of Kinston lying on the ground with injuries to his face.

Lenoir County EMS was called and the man was taken to UNC Lenoir and later transferred to Vidant Medical Center for his injuries. The victim was listed in critical condition Monday morning.

Anyone that may have been in the area that witnessed this incident or has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.