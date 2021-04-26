Kinston police investigating after man shot Monday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot on Monday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Davis Street and Shine Street after getting a call that someone had been shot. Officials found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Police said in a Facebook post the investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

