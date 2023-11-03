KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday that injured a man.

Police responded at around 2:40 a.m. to the area of East Shine Street and East Street for a report of a person who had been shot. They found Antwan Garner, 35, of Kinston, who was suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Garner was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he remained in stable condition. Investigators collected evidence and are looking for a suspect.

If anyone has information about this incident or any other incidents, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or through the Tip411 App that is available on both Apple and Android devices.