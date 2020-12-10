Kinston police investigating robbery of Dollar General

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County deputies are investigating a robbery that happened Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the Dollar General at 2633 N.C. Hwy. 11-55 in Kinston at around 10 a.m. Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the suspect in the robbery is a think Black man who is 6-foot-1. He entered the business with a backpack and robbed the store at gunpoint.

Nobody was injured but there were customers in the store at the time of the robbery. An undetermined amount of money was taken.

Anyone with information should contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.