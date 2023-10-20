KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating the second bank robbery in the city this week.

Officials responded around 9 a.m. Friday to the Kinston Greater Credit Union at 901 N. Queen St. in reference to an armed robbery. Officials were on the scene collecting evidence and following up on leads.

Law enforcement officials are looking for a short Black man wearing a black and red coat and a green mask. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3160.

The robbery follows one that happened Tuesday morning at a bank at 1101 West Vernon Avenue. Kinston police identified Christopher Steven Lewis, 40, of Ayden as the suspect and have been searching for him.