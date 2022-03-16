KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call of multiple gunshots coming from Carver Courts. They arrived and found a person sitting in a parked vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS assisted the person and transported the victim to the hospital.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was listed in critical condition Tuesday night. An investigation into the shooting continued into Wednesday morning.