Kinston police investigating stabbing that sends woman to hospital

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Police were investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital on Tuesday.

Police responded to a disturbance call in the area of 800 E. Washington Ave. around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they learned a woman, Takeisha Barrett, 38, of Goldsboro, had gone to UNC Lenoir Hospital with a stab wound to the left shoulder.

Officers were able to determine Ms. Barrett’s injury stemmed from the disturbance call where officers were originally dispatched.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.