KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department is currently investigating three separate shootings that happened early Monday. Two people were killed in the process, officials said.

On Monday at around 4:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting that happened near the intersection of Adkin Street and East Bright Street. Officers said they found a 71-year-old woman from Kinston who had multiple rounds fired into a vehicle she was in. The woman was not hurt.

Minutes later, officers responded to the 100 block of Airport Road. They found John Palmer, 28, of Kinston dead of a gunshot wound. At 5:45 a.m., officers got a call at the 1500 block of Hyman Avenue to a person dead near the road. Police found a 17-year-old who had been shot multiple times.

Kinston police believe the three incidents are related.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.