KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were found dead in a shooting that happened Thursday in Kinston, police there said.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Highland Ave. at 1:33 p.m. They found two victims dead at the scene, Lenoir County EMS confirmed. Officers were still investigating at the scene Thursday afternoon and did not have any further information, Interim Chief of Police Jenee Spencer said in a news release.

If anyone has any further information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.