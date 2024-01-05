KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a business on Friday afternoon.

Police responded at around 12:45 p.m. to Kinston Tobacco and Vape at 719 North Queen Street in Kinston about an armed robbery. They met with the victims, who said an unknown Black male entered the business and demanded money. The suspect was armed and fled on foot after receiving cash from the clerk.

(Kinston Police Department photo)

Investigators responded to the area to assist with the search. Investigators have been canvassing the area for information about the suspect.

If anyone has information about this incident or knows the whereabouts of the suspect, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.