KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a breaking and entering where a number of guns and ammunition were stolen from a business.

Police responded to Neuse Sport Shop at 225 East New Bern Road at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in reference to a breaking and entering that happened overnight. Officers quickly discovered a large amount of merchandise had been stolen.

Photos have been released of two possible suspects. The case is in its early stages, officials said. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.