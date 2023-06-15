KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding three people for various crimes.

Retho Gardner, 39, of Kinston, has had warrants issued for the shooting and murder of Franklin Antonio Bowden II on May 24. One suspect was arrested in Pennsylvania on June 1. Another suspect, a juvenile, was arrested after a standoff near Deep Run on June 2.

Police say Gardner is wanted for first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Amezy Gerial Brown is wanted for first-degree kidnapping, five counts of statutory sex offense and five counts of indecent liberties.

A former employee of Smith’s Chicken & BBQ, Ashley Cox, is wanted for breaking and entering the business, police said. Warrants have been served for breaking and entering and felony larceny after officials said she stole money from the business.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these three suspects is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444 or by submitting a tip on the KPD Tip app.