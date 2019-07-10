Kinston stabbing suspect arrested in Onslow County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)

A man was arrested Monday in Onslow County on charges from a stabbing in Kinston on Saturday.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, July 6, deputies responded to a disturbance call where a victim had reportedly been stabbed on North Croom Bland Road.

Deputies arrived and found the victim, Timmy Mooring, age 28 of Kinston, had been stabbed by Christopher Tyler Walker age 28, during a fight.

Investigators collected evidence and obtained an arrest warrant for Walker.

Walker was arrested Monday in Onslow County on felony charges of Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Walker was initially taken to the Onslow County Detention Center and is now being held in the Lenoir County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

