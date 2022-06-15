KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a man for his part in a fire that damaged a business and several vehicles in the city earlier this week.

Investigators obtained warrants for and arrested Willie McPhail on Wednesday. He’s charged with eight counts of felony burning of personal property and one count of burning of certain buildings. He was booked in the Lenoir County Jail under an unspecified secured bond.

An investigation began Wednesday into a structure fire that burned several vehicles and caused minor damage to the G-Works Automotive building on North Heritage Street.

The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire in the rear parking/repair yard area of the G-Works property at 3:56 a.m., according to a press release. Southwood Volunteer Fire Department was called in to assist due to “heavy fire involvement.”

Firefighters had the fire controlled within a half-hour of the report and dispatch. Multiple vehicles were involved in the fire, according to the release, and the building sustained minor damage. No one was at the scene of the fire upon KDFR’s arrival, and no injuries were reported.

The KDFR Origin and Cause Investigations Team, detectives from the Kinston Police Department, and special agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and Office of the State Fire Marshal were investigating the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.