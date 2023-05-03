KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Tuesday that resulted in an arrest.

Tajma Johnson and another woman, who was not identified by officials, were on the scene at Mitchell Wooten Apartments when officers arrived. Officers separated the two women and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Johnson then threatened to assault the officers and spit on them.

Johnson was arrested and charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and taken to the Lenoir County Jail. Johnson later spit on the officers processing her.

Johnson was also charged with Felony Malicious Conduct by a Prisoner and Communicating Threats. She was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.