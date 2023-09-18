KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Anne West, 30, was arrested Sunday by Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office officials after more than 58 grams of methamphetamine was discovered at a home on Andy Lane. Deputies on the A-shift were called to the home to assist probation and parole officers who were conducting a search.

Officials said multiple drug paraphernalia items were also located. She was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a secured bond for the charges.