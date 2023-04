KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Kinston have arrested a woman on felony larceny charges.

Breanna Summerlin was arrested on April 11th by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of NC DMV. The Sheriff’s Department was alerted by a store clerk that Summerlin had stolen a vehicle from the store.

The vehicle was located at a scrap yard where Summerlin had sold it. She was charged with felony larceny, felony conspiracy, and felony possession of a motor vehicle.