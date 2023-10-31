KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman was arrested last week on multiple drug charges, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Christina Graham Tresloni, 39, of the Bryce Hardison Road area, was served arrest warrants by the sheriff’s office on Oct. 25. The warrants were the result of an ongoing drug investigation involving fentanyl and methamphetamine.

She was charged with the following:

• Selling methamphetamine

• Delivering methamphetamine

• Possession with the intent to sell or manufacture methamphetamine

• Delivering schedule II controlled substance

• Possession with the intent to sell or manufacture schedule II controlled substance

• Selling schedule II controlled substance

Tresloni was being held at the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.