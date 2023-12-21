KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman and is holding her under no bond on drug charges.

Treava Holloway, 49, of Kinston, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over in the Pauls Path Road area Tuesday. A Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SCARR (Street Crimes and Rapid Response) unit was conducting proactive enforcement during that time.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Lenoir County Detention Center under a no-bond hold, due to her being on pre-trial release for previous drug charges.

“I would like to thank the residents of Lenoir County for their continued assistance and support in combating drugs and criminal offenders in our county,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “You are helping make a difference.”