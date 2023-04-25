KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies in Dare County conducted a cursory traffic stop and uncovered drug paraphernalia.

During the traffic stop on NC Highway 12 near Luke Street in Kitty Hawk officers approached a vehicle and saw drug paraphernalia inside. They then conducted a search inside the vehicle.

Thomas Myers, 55, of Kitty Hawk was arrested and placed in the Dare County Detention Center for Felony possession of Cocaine and Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $17,000 bond.