Kitty Hawk Police looking for stolen golf cart; suspects

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT)

Kitty Hawk Police are asking the public to help them find a stolen golf cart and the suspects accused of stealing it.

Police say on Sunday, July 7, a Cricket mini golf cart was stolen in the area of East Tateway Street near 3538 North Virginia Dare Trail.

Detectives say the stolen golf cart is the same style as the one pictured. It is red with black seats, a black nylon cover around the handlebars and a black front bumper.

Witnesses told police a family in a black pick-up truck stopped, loaded the golf cart into the truck, and drove away.

If you have any information about the golf cart or the suspects, please call Kitty Hawk Police at 252-261-3895, after hours at (252) 473-3444, or send a private message and someone will respond back to you. All information is confidential.