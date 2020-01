KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT) The Kitty Hawk Police Department is seeking the public help to identify a man who passed out a counterfeit check.

On January 10 at approxiamtely 2:00 p.m. at a Walmart in Kitty Hawk, a black male passed a counterfeit check and purchased an HP desktop computer.

He also presented a fake New Jersey driver’s license to complete the purchase.

If you have any information about this suspect’s identification, contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at 252-261-3895.