Kitty Hawk police trying to ID Walmart theft suspect

Kitty Hawk Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly stole items from the store.
Police said on Monday at 10:30 p.m., two white men entered the Walmart in Kitty Hawk, and one of the men left the store without paying for items.
The suspect presented a North Carolina driver’s license to the clerk to purchase alcohol, but the store’s security camera video of him handing over the license is of too low a resolution to properly identify him, police said.
According to investigators, both men left the store and drove away in a gray-colored pick-up truck with a toolbox in the bed.
If you know anything about this man’s identification, call the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895, or send a private message to the KHPD Facebook page, and someone will respond back to you.
