KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale police are searching for a suspect who triggered a stampede by setting off fireworks Tuesday night.

Officials said 20,000 people gathered for Knightdale’s Fourth on First celebration. Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps told CBS 17 that crowds of people started running away after fireworks went off on the ground in the food truck area.

Police said no gunshots were fired during the incident and no one was injured.

Knightdale Parks and Recreation released a statement on Wednesday: “The safety and well-being of our attendees are always our top priorities. We want to express our sincere apologies to all attendees and the community for any inconvenience, concern, or distress caused by this incident.”

Knightdale police announced that anyone with specific and actionable information about the identity of those responsible for inciting the panic was encouraged to contact them. Police can be reached at 919-217-2261.

The parks and recreation department said they would work to implement stricter measures to ensure the safety of participants in the future.