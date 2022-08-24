LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two knives, marijuana and beer were seized during a “random search” of Indian Land High School Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District officials.

Officials said the school used metal detectors and a gun and sniffing dog during the search.

Students were also randomly selected for search based by their number entering the building while administrators conducted random classroom searches, the district said.

As a result, officials said three students were found to be in possession of contraband.

School administrators confiscated two knives, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and beer.

The students were placed on an immediate suspension from the school per the district’s Board Policy. They also face potential legal consequences, officials said.

The Lancaster County School District said it will continue to conduct random, unannounced searches throughout the district to look for weapons and drugs.

Anyone who sees someone in possession of illegal items are encouraged to report them to a school administrator or contact the district’s “See Something Say Something Line,” officials said.