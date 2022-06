GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $14 million bond on several child sex crime charges.

Shawn Mayers, 51, of Kinston was charged with second-degree forcible rape, sex act sub parent/custodian, incest and solicit prostitution of a minor. The rape charge carries an $8 million bond while the prostitution charge carries a $6 million bond.

He was booked on Monday.