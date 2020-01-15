KPD: After fatal stabbing Kinston man will be charged with murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is charging a man for murder after a fatal stabbing.

On Tuesday approximately at 9:31 p.m., KPD responded to the 7 Building Carter Courts in reference to a stabbing.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene they found a 29-year-old male with a fatal stab wound to the chest.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Anthony Antwon Brooks Jr. of Kinston.

Brooks was taken into custody just moments after this incident occurred, officials said.

He was transported to UNC Lenoir for a stab wound to the right arm and later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Officials said Brooks will be served with murder warrants upon his release from the hospital.

Anyone with additional information about this incident contact the Kinston Police Department.