KPD: Four arrested after reports of shots fired in Kinston Thursday morning

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Four men were arrested after reports of shots fired on Thursday morning at approximately 10 a.m in the area of 500 E. shine Street, according to the Kinston Police Department.

The investigation revealed that an unknown shooter in a grey passenger vehicle fired shots at a group of men that were on Shine Street. When officers arrived on the scene they were able to arrest the following subjects for their involvement in the crime:

Niyon Lathon, 19, Kinston, NC – Attempted Murder & Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Tyler Jalile Davis, 21, Kinston, NC – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Tajiri Delon Hines, 19, Kinston, NC – Carrying a Concealed Handgun

On Thursday at approximately 6 p.m., KPD located the suspect vehicle on the 900 block of E. Highland Ave.

Jaquan Sutton, 22, of Kinston was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Sutton was arrested without incident and charged with attempted murder.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact the Kinston Police Department.