KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of a larceny at a local grocery store.

KPD said a man allegedly committed larceny at the Piggly Wiggly on 604 North Mclewean Street in Kinston.

The image of the suspect was released by KPD early Tuesday morning.

If anyone has any further information about this incident, contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.