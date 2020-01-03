La Grange man arrested following narcotic investigation in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a narcotics investigation in Lenoir County.

On Thursday, detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marcus Jorrod Robinson of La Grange.

Officials said, during the investigation detectives made controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Robinson in the La Grange area.

During the arrest of Robinson, he was found in possession of distribution amounts of crack cocaine, marijuana and a stolen handgun.

Robinson was charged with:

2 counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of a stolen firearm.

Robinson was also wanted for failure to appear to court on charges for resisting a public officer.

Robinson was placed in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $52,000 bond.