LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A La Grange man was arrested on Thursday on 8 different charges.

The Lenoir County Narcotics Unit and the Kinston Police Department’s VCAT unit arrested Willie Lee Davis Jr., 48 years old, after a 2 month narcotics investigation.

During the search of his home, police found 68 fentanyl pills, 72 bindles of heroin, Schedule VI-controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Davis was charged with trafficking opium/heroin, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the use and sale of controlled substances, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute Schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell or distribute heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute cocaine, selling controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with the intent to sell or distribute Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davis was given a secured bond.