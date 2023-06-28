LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A La Grange man was arrested Tuesday for drug trafficking, among other drug-related charges.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the Restore Lenoir SCARR (Street Crimes and Rapid Response) unit conducted a narcotics investigation at 104 Firetower Road in La Grange. Detectives later obtained a search warrant, which was executed on the property.

During the search, it was discovered the suspect, Zudofein Dawson, 26, was arrested after fentanyl was located and seized. He was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in opioids

Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Dawson was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secure bond.