LaGrange man arrested after allegedly selling marijuana to Lenoir County detectives

Rico Dashaun Outlaw

A LaGrange man was arrested Saturday on drug charges after Lenoir County detectives made several purchases of marijuana from him during a drug crimes investigation.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation of alleged marijuana sales by Rico Dashaun Outlaw, of LaGrange, N.C., during which they made several controlled purchases of marijuana from Outlaw at his home.

On Saturday, deputies arrested Outlaw and charged him with felony marijuana possession and distribution charges.

Outlaw was arraigned in Lenoir County Magistrate Court and is now being held in the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Facility on a bond of $5,000.

