LaGrange man indicted in federal court on 11 child pornography charges

WILLISTON, N.C. (WNCT)

Authorities in Carteret County arrested three people after deputies found heroin, methamphetamine and methadone in a home in Williston on Friday.

Investigators say on Friday, narcotics officers from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department executed a search warrant at a home at 361 Donnie Davis Road in Williston.

Inside the home, officers found approximately 10.084 grams of heroin, 16 dosage units of hydrocodone pills, 4 dosage units of methadone pills, drug paraphernalia, and one 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

As a result of the investigation and search of the home, the following people were arrested on the following charges:

Stacy Dee Willis, age 33, is charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, manufacture methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methadone, maintaining a dwelling house that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun.

Courtney Nelson Willis, age 37, is charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methadone, maintaining a dwelling house that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Susan Dee Mades Willis, age 60, is charged with trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling house that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Detectives recovered approximately 10.084 grams of heroin, 16 dosage units of hydrocodone pills, 4 dosage units of methadone pills, drug paraphernalia and one 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

All three suspuects are being held in the Carteret County Detention Center, under a bond of $500,000 each.