LaGrange man sentenced to 45 years in carjacking where 83-year-old left with permanent injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. – A LaGrange man was sentenced Friday to 540 months in prison for his role in a carjacking that left an 83-year-old victim with permanent and disabling injuries.

On October 21, 2021, Anthony Rashad Dawson pled guilty to three counts of a superseding indictment: aiding and abetting a carjacking with the intent to cause death or serious bodily harm; felon in possession of a firearm; and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Dawson, 31, violently assaulted an 83-year-old man, leaving the victim permanently disabled, in order to steal the victim’s car, money, firearm, and other items of personal property. A co-Defendant, Tiera Gardner, was sentenced in December 2021 to 168 months imprisonment for her role in the carjacking.

Michael F. Easley, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Lenoir County Sherriff’s Office, Goldsboro and Kinston Police Departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Fitzgerald prosecuted the case.