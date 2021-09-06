Lancaster Police involved in shooting after chase; active search for suspect underway

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lancaster Police Department is actively searching for a suspect Monday afternoon and asking for residents to avoid certain area roads.

Lancaster Police are asking residents to avoid University Drive, Mungo Road, and Riverside Road if at all possible while officers search for a suspect.

The wanted person is described as a Black man, wearing all black, with red sneakers, police said.

According to Lancaster Police, law enforcement is searching for a suspect from a chase that led to an officer-involved shooting on Monday. LPD was unable to release any further details at this time.

This remains an active SLED investigation. Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the LPD at 803-283-3313 or 9-1-1.