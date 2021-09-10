Last of five men wanted in North Carolina slaying in custody

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — The last of five men wanted in connection with a shooting death in North Carolina in May are in custody, a police chief said.

Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said Shelvy Edwards, 25, and Denzel Ashe, 21, have been arrested, news outlets reported. No details of the arrest were immediately available on Friday.

Police had already filed multiple charges against 20-year-olds Anthony Shearin and Shantron Person, and 22-year-old Stepheon Ashe. Martin said officers who went to a residence on May 13 found Fredrick Lee dead on the floor of a home from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police also said Person was free on bond in connection with a murder in Halifax County on Jan. 18.