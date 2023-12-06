NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement confirmed the death of two people, one of them the suspect, in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

Wednesday evening, officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry that the victim was Satyen Naik and the suspect was Troy Kellum. The shooting happened at Hostess House in Newport.

Members of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department and other agencies, including fire and EMS, responded to the motel around 10 a.m. after a call of a shooting. At the time, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said a multi-jurisdictional SRT team along with negotiators, other law enforcement, fire and EMS crews were called to the motel.

Buck said then that one person was shot and transported to the hospital. Naik was later pronounced dead there.

Around 1:30 p.m., Curry reported hearing two flash bangs and seeing law enforcement enter the facility. She said they soon exited, disarmed and removed their masks. Many began leaving the scene. Crime scene tape was put up around the area after the incident.

Schools in the area were under lockdown and roads were not accessible as law enforcement addressed the situation. The lockdowns have been lifted and traffic has resumed around the area.