HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police and deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s office are responding to a suicide suspect who is barricaded inside a home.

Havelock police report law enforcement responded to the 100 block of South Forest Drive. They report an armed male barricaded inside a home. Attempts have been made to communicate with the person.

Officials said nearby streets were blocked off and residents were asked to stay indoors or vacate their homes until the situation is resolved.